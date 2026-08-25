HarperCollins has spent the last few years quietly assembling one of the best entry points into serious Tolkien collecting in decades. Working through its William Morrow imprint in the US and HarperCollins proper in the UK, the publisher has been repackaging Christopher Tolkien’s forty-year editorial project into a run of affordable hardcover boxed sets, each with double-sided dust jackets that pair new art with the classic cover treatments. Six sets exist so far: four covering the twelve-volume History of Middle-earth plus its index, and two “Myths and Legends” sets gathering Tolkien’s academic translations and shorter fiction.

For a working collector who doesn’t have five figures to spend chasing first editions, this series is the answer. The books are well made, the price per volume is reasonable, and the line has now done something no previous reprint effort managed: it put The Old English Exodus back into print.

Why Exodus Matters

Tolkien’s translation and commentary on the Old English Exodus poem first appeared in 1981 from Clarendon Press in Oxford, edited by his former student Joan Turville-Petre. It’s a short book, roughly a hundred pages, split between the poem itself, Tolkien’s translation, and his notes on how he arrived at it. It never had a second printing. A clean copy on the secondary market runs past $1,000 when you can find one at all; as of this writing there isn’t a single listing on eBay.

The content itself won’t reshape anyone’s understanding of Tolkien’s fiction. It’s philology, not fantasy, and readers hoping for insight into Middle-earth will find thinner pickings here than in something like The Monsters and the Critics. But for anyone trying to own the complete Tolkien bibliography, Exodus has been the single hardest title to find for over forty years. Myths and Legends Box Set #2, released in 2026, is the cheapest that book has ever been to acquire, full stop.

That same set also carries Finn and Hengest, Tolkien’s study of the two Anglo-Saxon warlords who turn up obliquely in Beowulf. It’s one of the few Tolkien scholarly works Easton Press never gave the leather-bound treatment, which makes this the most presentable hardcover edition currently on shelves. Rounding out the box are The Story of Kullervo, The Lay of Aotrou and Itroun, and The Battle of Maldon.

How Close Is “Complete”?

Two notable holdouts remain standalone volumes rather than folded into a box: The Bovadium Fragments, Christopher Tolkien’s 2025 release of his father’s satirical parable about cars destroying Oxford, and the various editions of The Letters of J.R.R. Tolkien. Oddly, even though Morrow remains publisher, these don’t have matching spines or a way to look like the rest of the set. A handful of other perennial standalones round out the shelf too: Tales from the Perilous Realm, Letters from Father Christmas, The Adventures of Tom Bombadil, and On Fairy-stories all remain single volumes rather than box set contents. None of that undercuts the larger point. Between the four History of Middle-earth sets and the two Myths and Legends sets, William Morrow has consolidated the overwhelming majority of Tolkien’s posthumous scholarly output into six purchases instead of twenty.

The Size Problem

The one real complaint from collectors, and it’s a legitimate one, involves trim size. Readers on r/tolkienbooks have compared notes for years on how the William Morrow US editions don’t always match the dimensions of their UK HarperCollins counterparts, even within the same box set line. If your goal is a shelf where every spine lines up flush, the fix is to buy the UK HarperCollins printings across the board rather than mixing US and UK stock. It’s a minor annoyance next to the content on offer, but it’s worth knowing before you order, especially if you’re the type who cares whether a shelf reads as one unified set instead of a scavenged one.

Build Quality

None of that changes the fact that these are genuinely nice books. The boards are sturdy, the dust jackets have a matte finish on the newer printings, and the double-sided jacket design lets you flip each book to show either the new commissioned art or a design echoing the vintage Allen & Unwin look. Some of the earlier releases in the run shipped with glossier jackets, so if a uniform matte finish across your shelf matters to you, lean toward the more recent Harper Collins UK printings when you can.

The Bottom Line

For a completionist, this series is close to essential. You’re not getting first editions, and you’re not getting leather. What you are getting is the cheapest path that has ever existed to a complete Tolkien scholarly shelf, including a book that spent four decades as one of the genre’s genuine white whales. Buy them for the content, plan around the sizing quirks, and don’t lose sleep over chasing down a thousand-dollar 1981 Clarendon Press copy you no longer need.

Six books. One unforgettable world. The Adventures of Baron Von Monocle is steampunk adventure with the kind of worldbuilding and heart that made you fall in love with fantasy in the first place. Start the series on Amazon.

NEXT: From “Next Tolkien” to Cautionary Tale: Mike’s Book Reviews Tells How Brandon Sanderson Lost the Room