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Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
5h

Sorry for double posting, but this is basically its own topic.

I looked up the girl boss lead character in this game and "her" name is Jordan A. Mun.

Jordan

A

Mun

Are you effing with me Naughty Dog, or has someone been tampering with my brain pills again? Or maybe someone's been messing with YOUR brain pills?

You couldn't have picked a more on the nose name, could you? I bet you're really pleased with that clever "A Mun" pun. I guess "Jamie Notta Wymon" was already taken?

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DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
2h

This is what you get from Neil Sucksmenn in 2026.

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