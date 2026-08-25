Naughty Dog has spent years and hundreds of millions of dollars on a game that will never ship, and the team that built it is now years deep into a genre the studio has never proven it can handle. Yellowflash laid out the case plainly. After digging into the background, the underlying facts hold up.

The Last of Us Online, known internally as Factions, wasn’t a side project. It was a full-scale multiplayer game Naughty Dog worked on for years before killing it entirely. As Yellowflash puts it:

“That game was not a side project. The majority of the Intergalactic team didn’t come over to start working on that game full-time until after the multiplayer game was scrapped.”

That timeline matches the record. Naughty Dog confirmed the cancellation themselves in December 2023, and reporting that followed pegged the cost in the hundreds of millions of dollars, money spent on a game that will never see daylight. Yellowflash’s read on that is blunt:

“In fact, they’re saying that it cost hundreds of millions of dollars to work on it. And it’s not even going to come out. That’s kind of funny. Talk about a waste of cash.”

A studio burned through a massive multi-year budget and has nothing to show for it except a team that had to be reassigned afterward.

A Six-Year Development Cycle With No End in Sight

Yellowflash continues by quoting a former Naughty Dog developer directly:

“Naughty Dog’s upcoming sci-fi adventure, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, has now been in production for 6 years. While the game doesn’t yet have a release date, by the time it finally launches, we could be trudging towards the PS6 generation.”

Six years in development with the earliest realistic launch window sitting in 2027 marks a break from the tighter cadence Naughty Dog used to ship narrative-driven blockbusters on. Yellowflash’s take on the platform strategy tracks with how Sony has operated before:

“We know the Naughty Dog technique there then, right? They’ll put it on PlayStation 5 first, and then they’ll make you pay for a PlayStation 6 port. So you’ll get the double dip right away.”

Sony has a pattern with prior titles crossing console generations, so the expectation isn’t a stretch.

A Studio Working Outside Its Skillset

The strongest point in Yellowflash’s argument isn’t the money. It’s the skillset mismatch. Naughty Dog has never built a game like this before, and he says so directly:

“They’ve never really done anything like this. You got apparently space battles, going to different worlds, when they’re used to keeping things kind of, you know, based on Earth and kind of not really an open world type thing. I mean, you literally go from point A to B in a lot of their stuff, not a lot of open world things.”

Naughty Dog built its reputation on linear, grounded, cinematic storytelling. Intergalactic asks them to pull off space combat, multiple worlds, and open-ended design, none of which sits in their demonstrated wheelhouse. Yellowflash draws the comparison to their last big genre stretch:

“The combat is something they’ve never really done, and they struggled when they had to learn how to do the combat for Uncharted.”

A studio that struggled adapting combat systems for a game closer to its comfort zone is now betting several years on an even bigger stretch.

The Reception Numbers

Yellowflash cites verifiable public reaction to the reveal trailer: “320,000 down votes to 120,000 up votes.”

That ratio is public record. A nearly 3-to-1 negative response on a flagship reveal trailer sends a broad, visible signal from the audience the game needs to win over. Yellowflash’s assessment of where that leaves the studio:

“Nobody’s really talking about other than people that suck corporate ass.”

Sony’s Pattern of Killing Live-Service Bets

Yellowflash finally ties Intergalactic to a broader, already documented pattern at Sony:

“It wasn’t just their hundred million hundreds of millions of dollars in the toilet for that Last of Us live service. You got to also take into account Concord and that Horizon live service game that they were working on. They got canceled, too.”

Concord’s cancellation and the scrapped Horizon live-service project are confirmed. Sony has walked away from multiple expensive live-service bets in a short window, which raises the stakes on how much patience the company has left for a project running six years without a ship date.

As far as where this leaves Naughty Dog, he says, “Naughty Dog is a couple hundred million in the hole from The Last of Us multiplayer that is a complete waste and will never see the light of day, so that’s a write-off. And now this game, I’m going to guess at least 100 200 million dollars already spent on it in the hole.”

A cancelled hundred-million-dollar-plus project. A six-year development cycle on the follow-up with no ship date. A genre the studio has never proven it can execute. A reveal trailer the public actively rejected. Yellowflash is laying out a case, not a conspiracy theory.

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