Yahya Abdul-Mateen II got a season two renewal in March. He got an Emmy nomination in July. Sixteen days after that nomination was announced, Marvel and Disney+ un-renewed his show and never told him why.

“I was told that it had something to do with the viewership numbers,” Abdul-Mateen told Vanity Fair. “I wasn’t told what those numbers were, but ultimately, for whatever reason it was, I think they decided that it didn’t make sense for business, and that’s the decision that we live with and we keep on marching forward.”

Wonder Man premiered in January, following Simon Williams (Abdul-Mateen), a struggling actor with hidden superpowers chasing a role in a movie based on his own comic-book alter ego. The show pulled 618 million minutes of viewing in its first week and landed in Nielsen’s top 10 original streaming shows, a mark only Loki and Daredevil: Born Again had also hit among Marvel’s Disney+ live-action library. It never charted again after that opening week. Marvel renewed it for season two on March 23, then reversed course on July 30. Variety reported the season two writers’ room never opened. The writers Marvel had hired were released to find other work.

Abdul-Mateen connected the decision to Marvel’s parallel handling of Blade, the Mahershala Ali vehicle that spent seven years in development hell before Ali told GQ he’d “moved on” from the role Marvel announced for him at Comic-Con in 2019. “I think the optics are obvious,” Abdul-Mateen said. “If I’m a big business, if I’m Disney, if I’m Marvel, I don’t want to be attached to these optics. So it should be a priority to change that narrative and to do what it takes to responsibly change that narrative with quality stories, with quality resources.”

The cancellation lands inside a Marvel live-action slate that has thinned to almost nothing on Disney+. With Wonder Man gone, VisionQuest in October and Daredevil: Born Again season three in March 2027 are the only two live-action Marvel series left with confirmed release dates, and both wrapped filming more than a year before their premieres. VisionQuest finished its UK shoot in July 2025. Marvel has zero brand-new original live-action Disney+ series announced beyond that pair. Every remaining title is a renewal or a direct continuation of something that already exists.

Marvel hasn’t issued a public statement on why Wonder Man’s numbers, whatever they were, outweighed a 91% Rotten Tomatoes score, an 87% audience score, and an Emmy nod for its lead. Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery may still turn up in future Marvel projects, according to sources cited by Consequence, which would make Wonder Man the rare cancellation where the studio kills the show but keeps the characters on the shelf.

What does Marvel’s silence tell you about how these calls actually get made?

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