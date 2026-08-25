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TrickyLaSoul's avatar
TrickyLaSoul
6h

Marvel are incompetent morons.

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Fortress of Ineptitude's avatar
Fortress of Ineptitude
4h

The actor sounds like he’s at peace with it.

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