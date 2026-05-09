These are some pretty interesting stories today! Very proud of what we’re finding and much love to Sam Gray and Misako Mikami for contributing today. In big news, we hit 300 paid subscribers here on Fandom Pulse! Thank you, guys, so much for supporting our publication. We work really hard and we’re glad it’s appreciated!

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