Tor Books was founded in 1980 by Tom Doherty to publish science fiction and fantasy for readers who wanted the real thing. In its first two decades it published Robert Jordan’s Wheel of Time, Orson Scott Card’s Ender’s Game, Terry Goodkind’s Sword of Truth, and Gene Wolfe’s Book of the New Sun. It was the house that took the genre seriously as literature, paid serious advances for serious work, and built the careers of the writers who defined modern SFF.

In January 2026, Tor Publishing Group announced its third new imprint in three years: Wildthorn Books.