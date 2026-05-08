CI Games CEO Marek Tyminski revealed five female armor sets for Lords of the Fallen 2 this week, designed in collaboration with content creator TheBackgroundNPC. The announcement framing was direct: “You wanted fierce. You wanted beautiful. You wanted provocative. Behold.” He followed it with a second post: “You asked, we delivered. Btw we really love that direction too.”

The gaming press reacted as though he had committed a crime.