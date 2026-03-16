What a weekend. I’m about the only person on the internet who seems to have bothered investigating who the Firefly reboot writers are, and it’s still not being discussed by major influencers. It’s a very odd environment out there right now, but that’s why you’re here, because you can count on us to do the work. I also laughed at the failed Buffy reboot script today on YouTube that’s worth a watch:

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