Nathan Fillion revealed at Awesome Con in Washington D.C. that an animated Firefly series is in advanced development, bringing together nearly the entire original cast and generating immediate excitement among fans who have waited over two decades for the franchise’s return. The announcement, confirmed exclusively by Deadline, represents the most concrete step toward a Firefly continuation since Serenity hit theaters in 2005.

Fillion made the announcement during a live taping of his “Once We Were Spacemen” podcast alongside Alan Tudyk, Gina Torres, Jewel Staite, Morena Baccarin, Sean Maher, and Summer Glau. Adam Baldwin, who played Jayne Cobb, will also return to voice his character. The late Ron Glass, who played Shepherd Book, passed away in 2016.