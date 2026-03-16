DC Comics writer Grant Morrison made his opinion on HBO’s upcoming Lanterns seriously abundantly clear claiming it is the perfect example of a dying Hollywood.

In a blog post titled “Woke War Three,” Morrison brought up the upcoming Lanterns series by commenting on show creator Damon Lindelof’s comments about why he removed “Green” from the title.

Lindelof said on the Lovett or Leave It show, “It’s called Lanterns because we all agreed that the ‘Green’ was stupid. So now it’s just Lanterns.”

Morrison reacted writing, “TV writer/producer Damon Lindelof’s comments notwithstanding, the ‘Green’ in ‘Green Lantern(s)’ green is not ‘stupid’.”

He then asked a series of questions as to why people like Lindelof are put in charge of such projects, “Why does a writer attach himself to this kind of narrative if he thinks it’s fundamentally ‘stupid’? You don’t hand CSI scripts to patronising writers who condemn forensics experts and their haircuts as ‘stupid’, so why hire people who are ashamed and in denial about the comic book material they’ve been assigned to develop? Why don’t they turn down jobs they’re not suited for? It’s not like he needs the money, and Lindelof has proven that he can come up with his own ideas. What is this jockish dismissal of superhero conventions intended to prove anyway? Does Lindelof imagine it makes him seem less nerdy? It’s a bit too late for that, so what’s it all about?”

“The only people who give a [expletive] about the Lanterns TV series are Green Lantern fans,” he added. “Why alienate them at the start? That feels more like ‘stupid’.”

Morrison did not stop there. He continued writing, “‘Green Lanterns’ is a much more evocative and dramatic title than ‘Lanterns’, (just as ‘Raise the Red Lantern’ is a better movie title than ‘Raise the Lantern’), and anyone who can’t grasp why that is shouldn’t be anywhere near superhero stories.”

“The show might even be good, but how much better could this stuff be if studios were willing to hire the right people for the job instead of phoning their embarrassed friends to water the source material down? Hollywood will die of insularity and inbreeding,” Morrison declared.

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