A commercial Star Trek: Voyager documentary is pointing fingers at a fan-made film with 1.2 million YouTube views, claiming it’s creating “marketplace confusion” that’s damaging their distribution negotiations. The fan film’s creators have fired back—and their response is worth reading in full.

The Complaint

The Voyager Documentary, a crowdfunded commercial project that has been struggling to deliver physical media to backers, posted a lengthy update on November 23, 2025 explaining their distribution difficulties. Buried among legitimate grievances about inflation, fulfillment costs, and the collapsing physical media market was a pointed accusation:

“An unauthorized, all-archival Voyager video is circulating on YouTube — presented as ‘the Voyager Documentary you’ve been waiting for’ — with more than 1.2 million views. We have reported this to Paramount, but no action has been taken as of yet. Its visibility has added confusion at a very sensitive stage in distributor discussions.”

The post also noted that Paramount passed on distributing their film, requiring “a six-figure license fee before any wide release can move forward.”

The fan film in question has accumulated over 1.4 million views. It’s a free, non-commercial celebration of Voyager created by fans who spent thousands of hours producing it without compensation.

Two Voyager Documentaries

There are currently two Voyager documentaries in circulation. The first is the commercial project from 455 Films, which ran a successful crowdfunding campaign and has been navigating distribution challenges. The second is the fan-made documentary produced by a group of dedicated Voyager fans, assembled entirely from archival footage and released free on YouTube.

The commercial project is authorized in the sense that it’s pursuing official licensing. The fan film is not—it operates in the gray area that fan productions have occupied for decades, the same space that produced Star Trek Continues, Star Trek: New Voyages, and countless other beloved fan works.

The Fan Film’s Response

The creators of the fan documentary issued a full response via X:

We were disappointed to read the statement regarding our Star Trek: Voyager documentary from 455 Films.



First, we want to be clear about something: we are fans. Genuine fans. The kind who grew up with Voyager, who love the characters, the storytelling, and the legacy of the show. It is not a corporate production, a commercial product, or an attempt to misrepresent ourselves as an official release. It is a fan-made documentary, created by people who genuinely love Voyager and wanted to celebrate it.



Over the course of this project we invested thousands of hours researching, writing, designing, animating, editing, producing, and even composing original music.



No one paid us to do it. No one commissioned it. We did it entirely for free, motivated by appreciation for a series that has meant a great deal to us and to many other fans.



The response from viewers speaks for itself. Over 1.4 million people have watched the documentary, and the overwhelming feedback has been appreciation from longtime fans who were excited to see the series explored with care and depth.



That’s why it is disappointing to see our work framed as “marketplace confusion.”



We have never attempted to present ourselves as an official production. We're simply creators and fans celebrating a show we love. If the success of the video proves anything, it’s that the Voyager audience is still alive and eager for more stories and discussion around the series.



Calling our documentary “unauthorized” while asking Paramount to remove it is a strange position when neither of us represents Paramount. Voyager lasted seven seasons because of passionate fans, trying to silence those same fans now is deeply disappointing. Abusing the copyright system because you see our work as competition is a misuse of the system and a disservice to the fan community that kept Voyager alive. It's honestly difficult to ignore the irony here.



So while we respect that others may be pursuing their own projects or distribution opportunities, it is genuinely disappointing to see fellow fans attempt to minimize or suppress work that was created out of love for the very same show.



If the success of our documentary proves anything, it is that Voyager continues to inspire interest, discussion, and appreciation decades after it first aired. That should not be viewed as a problem to solve. It should be viewed as evidence of the series’ enduring legacy



At the end of the day, we all want the same thing:

for Star Trek: Voyager to continue being celebrated, discovered by new viewers, and remembered as the important chapter of Star Trek history that it is. Like the crew of Voyager, this community has always thrived because fans refuse to stop believing that the journey matters.



Lastly, we want to thank the fans. More than a million of you chose to watch, share, and celebrate Star Trek: Voyager with us.



We’re grateful to have played a small role in honoring the show and the community that has kept its spirit alive. LLAP!

Paramount has not gotten involved, as the original film group stated, as they should not. There are no laws against making documentaries on the same subject, and this, in theory, should be something that’s considered fair use.

We’ll see what happens as this anti-fan-film stance has been taken with an attempt to get Paramount legal involved. You can watch the fan documentary for free here:

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