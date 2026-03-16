While the crowdfunding landscape for independent comics has grown increasingly competitive, Butch Killigan Volume 3: Tainted Veins is proving that audiences still have an appetite for unapologetic, creator-driven content. The campaign has raised $22,666 from 331 backers with 10 days remaining.

Those numbers are striking in any environment. In the current market, where even established publishers struggle to hit modest targets, a nearly 20x overfund signals something beyond casual interest, showing that fans are coming in for this indie project.

What Butch Killigan Is

Created by Sven Stoffels, Butch Killigan is a dystopian cyberpunk action series set in the collapsing Ultra City. The series follows Butch, described as the last masculine man in a society where institutions have rotted, identity is fragmented, and power comes at a psychological cost.

The tone draws from an eclectic mix of influences: manga-style brutality, noir introspection, and the kind of satirical edge associated with Paul Verhoeven’s work on RoboCop and Demolition Man. The series has been compared to Berserk in its visual intensity while maintaining a distinctly Western sensibility rooted in the Bruce Timm/Batman: The Animated Series school of design.

Central to the mythology is SPORE—a bio-nanotech infection that slowly erodes sanity and identity. It’s a metaphor that fits the series’ broader themes about masculinity, institutional collapse, and psychological survival in a neo-liberal dystopia gone terminal.

A Track Record of Delivery

Volume 3 isn’t a debut campaign from an unproven creator. Stoffels has successfully funded and delivered two previous volumes, both on time. That track record matters enormously in a crowdfunding space where delayed or failed deliveries have made backers increasingly cautious.

The current campaign delivers the conclusion of Arc One alongside an omnibus hardcover collecting all three volumes. For new readers, the omnibus represents a complete story. For existing fans, it’s the payoff to an arc they’ve been following since the beginning.

The Crowdfunding Context

Independent comics crowdfunding has faced headwinds recently. Backer fatigue, economic pressure, and a crowded marketplace have made it harder for campaigns to stand out. Many projects from established names have underperformed expectations.

Butch Killigan is moving in the opposite direction. The campaign’s performance suggests Stoffels has built a genuine audience—readers who showed up not because of algorithmic promotion or celebrity endorsement, but because the work earned their loyalty across two previous volumes.

The campaign runs through March 26, 2026 on Kickstarter. With 10 days remaining and strong momentum, the final number will likely climb further.

What do you think? Does Butch Killigan‘s crowdfunding success signal a broader appetite for unapologetic independent comics, or is this a case of one creator breaking through in a difficult market?

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