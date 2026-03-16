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StorytellingRon's avatar
StorytellingRon
5h

Pedro is finally revealing he's gay.

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Foxx Drake's avatar
Foxx Drake
5h

Liked Aliens but it's time. Retire old bat, your "woke-ness" has had its moment, time to retire it, and you.

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