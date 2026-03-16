Lucasfilm appeared to pay for an ad at the Oscars that saw Sigourney Weaver curse at Kate Hudson in order to promote the company’s upcoming The Mandalorian & Grogu film.

Weaver alongside Pedro Pascal, who both star in the film, appeared at the podium. Weaver said, “Sometimes even alien worlds that our characters live in.”

Pascal replied, “You’ve had some experiences with those.”

Weaver retorted, “A little. The good, the bad, and the downright adorable.” She then blew a kiss to Grogu while he was being doted on by Kate Hudson.

Weaver then quoted her character from Aliens, “Get away from him, you [expletive].”

Pascal added, “Wow! Good character recall. I peed myself a little.”

“It’s my soft maternal instinct,” Weaver added. Pascal then apologized to Hudson, “I’m sorry, Kate.”

However, Weaver doubled down, “Kate, I stand by it.”

Who knows what is going on over there at Lucasfilm, but at the very least they should fire their marketing people for this film. It has been horrendous. First, with the Super Bowl ad, where they were doing their best impersonation of a Budweiser commercial and now with this Oscars spot that can only be described as cringe.

It’s hard to imagine any of this getting people interested in this film. It’s quite likely doing the opposite and ensuring that people will actively choose not to see it.

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