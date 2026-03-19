I forgot to do the daily briefing yesterday! I wish I had a good excuse, but in reality, I had a tennis match at about the time I sent this, and then I wore myself out doing hard cardio for 2 1/2 hours of a grinder of a match, and forgot when I got back home. Apologies! I included some of yesterday’s articles today. Don’t forget to tune into our stream at 4 PM PST:

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