Starfleet Academy has landed with a thud among longtime Trek fans. The reviews are in, the discourse is exhausting, and a growing number of viewers who’ve followed the franchise for decades are quietly stepping away. If you’re one of them—burned out on modern Trek but still hungry for intelligent science fiction about exploration, politics, and humanity’s place in the universe—these seven series are exactly what you’re looking for.

If you love Trek’s alien cultures but wish they had more teeth, the Man-Kzin Wars delivers. Set in Niven’s Known Space universe, the series covers the brutal conflicts between humanity and the Kzinti—an aggressive, honor-bound feline species that makes Klingons look diplomatic.

What makes this work for Trek fans is the underlying optimism. Humanity in Known Space is fundamentally decent, curious, and ultimately capable of coexisting with species that initially want to kill them. The Kzinti themselves are fully realized—not villains but a culture with their own logic, values, and internal politics. The series is an anthology with contributions from multiple authors, giving it the episodic variety of a television series while maintaining Niven’s consistent universe.

The exploration of what it means to make peace with a species that considers you prey is exactly the kind of moral complexity Trek does at its best.

This is where modern science fiction came from. Smith’s Lensman series, beginning with Triplanetary and running through Children of the Lens, established many of the tropes that would later define Trek and the entire space opera genre. The Galactic Patrol—an interstellar law enforcement organization dedicated to protecting civilization—is essentially Starfleet before Starfleet existed.

The Lens itself, a device that amplifies mental abilities and serves as both badge and tool for the Patrol’s agents, is one of science fiction’s great inventions. The series escalates in scope with each volume, moving from individual heroism to conflicts that span galaxies and eons.

Yes, the prose is dated. Smith was writing in the 1930s and 1940s, and it shows. But the ideas are foundational, the adventure is genuine, and reading Lensman gives you a deeper appreciation for everything that came after it—including Trek itself.

Dominic Flandry is what you get if you take James Kirk’s roguish charm, add genuine moral ambiguity, and set him against the backdrop of a declining empire. Anderson’s series follows Flandry, an intelligence agent for the Terran Empire, as he fights to delay the coming “Long Night”—the inevitable collapse of human civilization.

The political sophistication here is remarkable. Anderson doesn’t pretend the Empire is good—it’s corrupt, decadent, and probably doomed. Flandry knows this. He fights for it anyway, because the alternative is worse. The series asks hard questions about loyalty, pragmatism, and what you owe a civilization that’s failing.

For Trek fans frustrated with modern shows that mistake darkness for depth, Flandry demonstrates how to write morally complex science fiction without abandoning the fundamental belief that human beings are worth fighting for.

If character-driven storytelling is what you love about Trek at its best, the Vorkosigan Saga is essential reading. Bujold’s series follows Miles Vorkosigan—a physically disabled nobleman from a militaristic planet who compensates for his limitations with intelligence, audacity, and an almost pathological inability to leave problems alone.

The series spans decades of Miles’ life, shifting in tone from military adventure to political thriller to domestic drama as he ages. Bujold is one of the finest character writers in science fiction, and Miles is one of the genre’s great protagonists—funny, flawed, brilliant, and genuinely human in ways that most science fiction heroes aren’t.

The universe is richly developed, the politics are intricate, and the moral questions are handled with the kind of nuance that made Deep Space Nine the best Trek series. Multiple volumes have won Hugo Awards. Start with The Warrior’s Apprentice and clear your schedule.

The Liaden Universe is one of science fiction’s best-kept secrets. Lee and Miller have been building their universe since the 1980s, producing over twenty novels set in a richly detailed galaxy where human cultures have diverged dramatically over millennia.

The Liaden themselves—a small, formal, honor-bound culture with complex social codes—are fascinating in the way the best Trek alien cultures are fascinating. They’re human enough to be comprehensible but different enough to be genuinely alien. Their concept of melant’i—a complex notion of honor, role, and social standing—shapes every interaction and creates the kind of cultural specificity that makes a fictional society feel real.

The series blends space opera, romance, and political intrigue in ways that shouldn’t work but absolutely do. The central families—the Korval clan in particular—provide continuity across dozens of books. For readers who want a universe they can live in for years, the Liaden Universe delivers.

This is Trek for readers who want the military side of Starfleet taken seriously. Weber’s series follows Honor Harrington, a naval officer in the Star Kingdom of Manticore, through a series of conflicts that draw heavily on the Napoleonic Wars and the Age of Sail.

The naval tactics are detailed and coherent. The political maneuvering is intricate. The universe is built with the kind of obsessive thoroughness that rewards dedicated readers. And Honor herself is one of science fiction’s great heroes—competent, principled, and genuinely tested by the situations Weber puts her in.

The series has grown enormous over the decades, with multiple spin-off series and anthologies expanding the universe. Start with On Basilisk Station and see how far you get. Most readers find themselves committed to the full series within two books.

The comparison to Trek is direct: Weber is interested in the same questions about duty, leadership, and the ethics of military force that the best Trek episodes explore. He just explores them at novel length with considerably more tactical detail.

For readers who love Trek’s sense of wonder—the feeling that the universe is vast, ancient, and full of mysteries humanity is only beginning to understand—McDevitt’s Academy series beginning with The Engines of God is essential.

The series follows Priscilla “Hutch” Hutchins, a starship pilot in a future where humanity has discovered evidence of multiple extinct alien civilizations. The central mystery drives the series across multiple volumes while McDevitt explores what it means to be archaeologists of the cosmos.

The tone is contemplative and genuinely awe-inspiring. McDevitt writes about exploration the way the best Trek episodes feel—the sense that every new discovery opens more questions than it answers, that the universe is stranger and older than we can comprehend, and that the search itself is worth the cost.

If The Inner Light is your favorite Trek episode, start here.

This should keep you busy for a while, and if not, we always have Space Fleet Academy for you. Year Two will be releasing soon, so make sure to catch up today.

What do you think? Which of these series have you already read, and what would you add to the list for Trek fans looking for their next obsession?

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