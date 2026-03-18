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DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
5h

Why does Chloe Zhao look like one of those little pet monkeys?!?

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CleatusDefeatus's avatar
CleatusDefeatus
5h

I would lay the blame squarely at the feet of that writer tandem. No matter how this thing looked, I’d never watch it because I would never listen to it.

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