Project Hail Mary director Drew Goddard, who is also writing and directing a fifth Matrix film, shared an update on the status of the fifth film.

In an interview with Variety promoting the release of Project Hail Mary, Goddard was asked about The Matrix franchise and specifically what his take on the fifth film is.

He answered, “I can’t say too much, because we’re still in the stage of writing it. I need to give myself space to find the best story. I think the approach will be the way I approach anything, which is, do I love it?”

“I take this responsibility very seriously. I feel the weight of wanting to do right by the fans, wanting to do right by the creators and wanting to do right for myself as a fan,” he added.

He also answered a question about casting and specifically yif Keanu Reeves and the rest of the original cast would return for the film. He said, “I can’t speak to that.”

Finally, he was asked about why The Matrix Resurrections performed poorly at the box office.

“I don’t know,” he said. “It certainly resonated with me. When I watched the movie, I was deeply moved. It may be the most emotional of the of the four. I know it got caught up in the COVID times and it was when Warner Bros. was putting everything on streaming.”

A fifth Matrix film was announced back in April 2024 with Warner Bros. Motion Pictures President of Production Jesse Ehrman saying, “Drew came to Warner Bros with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honoring what [Larry] and [Andy] began over 25 years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters.”

Goddard added at the time, “It is not hyperbole to say The Matrix films changed both cinema and my life. [Larry] and [Andy’s] exquisite artistry inspires me on a daily basis, and I am beyond grateful for the chance to tell stories in their world.”

It’s unclear when the film will ever see the light of day, Goddard told ScreenRant at the end of February, “I'm in my writing cave writing. I don't know how long I'll be in that writing cave, but whenever I come out, I'll have news to share.”

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