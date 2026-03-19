Another indie prose competition found itself embroiled in controversy this week when it was revealed that one of the judges was openly hostile to the book’s religious content.

The Speculative Fiction Indie Novella Challenge (SFINC) is an annual competition for novellas authored by independent authors and run by the judging team from Grimoire Ink Reviews. The review that sparked the controversy was discussed on X by indie author Andrew Gillsmith, who pointed out that the reviewer seemed unable to objectively assess Yuval Kordov’s (Dark Legacies, Orders of Magnitude) sci-fi novella ‘Sisters of Mercy’ without letting his personal biases intrude.