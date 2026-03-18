A24 is working with Michaela Coel to reimagine the Jean-Claude Van Damme classic, Bloodsport.

Coel will write and direct the film. According to IMDb, the film will be her directorial debut. She previously directed nine episodes of the TV series I May Destroy You.

It will also be the first film she’s ever written. She previously wrote 12 episodes of the TV series Chewing Gum and 12 episodes of the aforementioned I May Destroy You.

“I have long been in awe of fighters, and astounded by the discipline, intensity and isolation the sport demands of them,” Coel said in a statement. “I am excited to explore this world, especially so with A24 as my collaborators. LET’S [EXPLETIVE] GO.”

The film is being produced by Marc Toberoff. He’s joined by Stuart Manashil and Peggy DiSalle, who are executive producers on the film. Toberoff previously produced Predator: Badlands, Predator: Killer of Killers, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Prey, and Hellraiser (2022),

As for what he hopes for the film, he said, “In 1988, the now-iconic Bloodsport introduced audiences to the gritty aesthetic of mixed martial arts, and I look forward to bringing back that high-energy tournament format to the big screen again.”

It’s unclear if Jean-Claude Van Damme will return for the film in some capacity or not.

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