Nathan Fillion, who plays Mal Reynolds in Firefly, shared significant details about his plans and vision for the recently announced Firefly animated series.

At Awesome Con 2026 in Washington, D.C., Fillion and a number of the cast members including Alan Tudyk, Gina Torres, Morena Baccarin, Summer Glau, Sean Maher, and Jewel Staite announced the animated series.

Tudyk revealed that the series would be set between the TV show and the film Serendipity, “that way we could bring back beloved characters like Wash and like Shepherd Book, but especially Wash. … And because of our schedules and our availability the only way to get it done is if we animated it.”

Fillion then revealed that he received the blessing of creator Joss Whedon, the approval of the Walt Disney Company, and two new showrunners in Tara Butters and Marc Guggenheim. Additionally, he shared that they have a pilot as well as animation house Shadow Machine. However, he revealed they did not have a distributor, “The last place we would need is a home. And for this piece, we need you.”

Now in a Q&A with Deadline about the animated series, Fillion shared more details on why they set the show in between the TV series and the film, “You can’t bring back Firefly without bringing back all of Firefly. We toyed with the idea of spending some time in the show after the events of Serenity, and I honestly have no interest. I think Serenity was our wonderful farewell to what was an incredible opportunity. Had we only had one more chance to do something, that was it, and it was beautiful. I can’t compete with that.”

“But what I can do is go back in time, bring the gang back together, and give people what they want, which is more Firefly,” he continued. “After Serenity, it’s not the same. I didn’t want to do this without my buddy Alan. And you know that’s a reason why animation is key, because Ron Glass is no longer with us. I like to think, in my heart of hearts, that this is something that he would have wanted.”

Speaking of Glass and his character, Shepherd Book, as Tudyk noted at Awesome Con, the character will return. Fillion said, “Yeah, we’re bringing back Shepherd Book for certain. Ron Glass, unfortunately, is not available. Ron once joked that he didn’t get a part when they were looking for a Ron Glass-type, and here we are again. We’re looking for a Ron Glass-type, and it’s not going to be Ron Glass.”

Additionally, Fillion shared that distributors are calling them to give the show a home, “I don’t think we’re having any difficulty getting the appointment now. You know what I mean? Our foot in the door.”

Tudyk added, “Conversations are being had.”

Fillion also plans on introducing new characters and will bring in previous co-stars from other shows, “Don’t think for a second I’m not going to pull favors from every friend I’ve ever had to come and do cameos and characters. That’s just been another fantastic thing, is that everyone I’ve spoken to has been fantastic about keeping it very hush-hush.”

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