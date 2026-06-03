I’m very upset about the Stargate cancellation. I’ve talked with Joseph Mallozzi, one of the consultants and SG-1 original writers. There’s nothing we can do; no fan petition will work. Amazon execs seem to not WANT a show that appeals to the fans, which is beyond absurd. If you haven’t checked out my Terran Imperium universe yet which starts with the Ayla Rin books, I urge you to do so now. We just released a novel version of the Overmind comic which leads into a full series of books. It’s a great story I think you’ll enjoy and Stargate fans will want to get in on this series:

It’s our only path forward is to make our own new properties because corporate doesn’t respect us. I hope you’ll enjoy!

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