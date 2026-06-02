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Ralph's avatar
Ralph
2h

Are naughty words the only way he knows to show vehemence?

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DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
3h

I don't like this clown "andor" Disney Star Wars. It can all burn.

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