Marvel Animation released the first trailer for X-Men ‘97 Season 2, confirming a July 1 premiere on Disney+. The season will world premiere at the Tribeca Festival on June 13. The trailer confirms Age of Apocalypse is the season’s arc. The X-Men are scattered across time. More than 30 mutants appear. Wolverine gets his adamantium back. All of it was written by Beau DeMayo, who has not worked at Marvel for over two years and will not receive a credit for any of it.

However, a full understanding what Season 2 is requires understanding what happened to the man who made it.