This YouTube situation is very concerning. I’ve been talking about just algorithm problems in general, especially when I make content that just is reviews or the like, it tends not to get going on there and get suppressed, but what’s happening to these creators is a whole other level of crazy.

Meanwhile a new fantasy series debuting with A Fading Crown of Glory, heavily inspired by Tolkien’s The Children of Hurin, captures the heart of what dark fantasy should have always been about. Check out the Kickstarter campaign for the special edition and click 'notify me on launch' to get a printed, signed world map alongside your book, only available on day one! Check it out:

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