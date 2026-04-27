A pattern is emerging across independent creator communities this week that YouTube has not acknowledged and shows no signs of addressing. Small and mid-sized channels are losing their YouTube Partner Program status in bulk, hit with citations for “inauthentic and mass-produced content” — a classification YouTube updated in July 2025 to target AI-generated spam — that is being applied by automated systems to channels that have no AI content whatsoever.

Three cases landed publicly this week, each documented with screenshots.