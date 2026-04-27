A casting document for Superman: Man of Tomorrow filed with Central Casting Georgia this week has confirmed what critics of Hollywood’s diversity hiring practices have been arguing for years: the industry applies its inclusion standards in one direction only.

The listing, posted by a Redditor who identifies as an Atlanta-area actor and confirmed as a Warner Bros. production operating under the working title “Exodus,” seeks a family connected to “a lead character” in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman sequel. The requirements are specific: “Mother figure, early 30s–40s, African American, Asian, or Latina” with “two children, ages 7–11, able to portray biracial background.”