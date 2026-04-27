Gerry Conway passed away Monday, April 27, 2026. Marvel Comics announced his death on behalf of his family. He was 73 years old. He is survived by his wife, Laura Conway.

Conway was born in Brooklyn on September 10, 1952, and began writing published comic stories at age 16, making his debut with short stories for Marvel’s Chamber of Darkness and Tower of Shadows in 1969. By 19 he had taken over The Amazing Spider-Man from Stan Lee himself, becoming the lead writer on Marvel’s flagship title before most people his age had figured out what they wanted to do with their lives.

What he did with it changed comics permanently.

In Amazing Spider-Man #121, cover dated June 1973, Conway had the Green Goblin kill Gwen Stacy. Peter Parker’s girlfriend, the woman who was supposed to be his future, died mid-issue. No resurrection. No reversal. The story, illustrated by Gil Kane, sent a message that superhero comics had never sent before: the hero does not always save the people he loves. “The Night Gwen Stacy Died” redefined what consequences meant in the medium. It set the template for every major character death that followed in superhero comics for the next 50 years.

A year later, in Amazing Spider-Man #129, Conway introduced Frank Castle, a man hired to kill Spider-Man who carried a skull on his chest and operated outside every moral code the publisher had ever set for its characters. The Punisher was a villain in that first appearance. Within a few years he was an antihero. Within a decade he anchored his own series. Today the skull is one of the most recognized symbols in popular culture, showing up on military gear, law enforcement patches, and merchandise worldwide. Conway created it with artists Ross Andru and John Romita Sr. for a single issue of a Spider-Man comic.

His DC work matched his Marvel output. He co-created Firestorm in 1978 with Al Milgrom. He introduced Jason Todd, the second Robin, who DC later famously killed in a reader phone poll. He wrote the 1976 crossover Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, the first time either company’s crown jewels shared a page. He created Ben Reilly, the Scarlet Spider, whose introduction launched the Clone Saga, one of the most divisive and discussed storylines in Spider-Man history.

Beyond superheroes, Conway wrote the debut issue of Tomb of Dracula in 1972 and brought the Ms. Marvel series to print in 1977, establishing Carol Danvers on the path that eventually made her Captain Marvel in the MCU. He launched the original Ms. Marvel series, scripted the first Savage Tales, and wrote Werewolf by Night, which Kevin Feige cited directly in his statement Monday as one of the works that shaped the MCU’s creative direction.

Conway also worked extensively in television, writing episodes of Law and Order: Criminal Intent, Diagnosis: Murder, and Father Dowling Mysteries, demonstrating the same craft across mediums that defined his comics work.

He beat pancreatic cancer in 2023 after a diagnosis the prior year. His final plotted story ran in a Spider-Gwen title in 2023. He had been a vocal advocate for creator rights throughout his career, and his voice on those issues carried weight that few others in his generation matched.

Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski said: “He thrilled us with new characters like the Punisher and broke our hearts in emotional tales like ‘The Night Gwen Stacy Died,’ a story that affects Spider-Man to this day. Gerry Conway’s legacy has made an undeniable and indelible impact on the Super Hero stories we know and love.”

Kevin Feige added: “His writing has been hugely impactful across our comics, but it has also inspired so much of what we’ve done on screen, from Werewolf by Night to Daredevil to Spider-Man and Punisher. Gerry was a wonderful collaborator and friend to so many and will be dearly missed.”

The work Conway left behind is not a catalog of nostalgia. It is the structural foundation of modern superhero fiction. The stakes that Marvel films are built on, the idea that the hero can lose someone and carry that loss for decades, trace directly to issue #121. The antihero genre that runs through Daredevil, The Punisher, and every morally complicated character that followed runs through Frank Castle’s first appearance in issue #129. Conway wrote those stories before he was 21 years old.

Rest in peace.

What is your favorite Gerry Conway story or character? Let us know below.

Three free books. No spam. Just new releases, deals, and the occasional update from the front lines of independent publishing. Sign up for the Jon Del Arroz newsletter and start reading today.

NEXT: Marvel and DC Writer Deniz Camp Posts “Missed Again :(” After Trump Assassination Attempt, Then Claims He Was Talking About Darts