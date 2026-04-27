Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
41mEdited

Deniz Camp is an evil heartless goblin. Anyone who wants to see a sitting president dead, is a heartless goblin. They were already that, when they were cheering Charlie Kirk’s death.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture