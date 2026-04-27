On Saturday night, as shots were fired outside the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, with President Trump and Vice President Vance in attendance, Marvel and DC Comics writer Deniz Camp posted two words to X: “Missed again :(”

Camp did not name Trump, but he didn’t need to. The post went up within minutes of the shooting scare spreading across social media. The timing did the work.

The backlash was immediate. Antonio Chavez posted the screenshot with the caption, “DC Comics and Marvel Comics’ writer Deniz Camp is upset tonight’s assassination attempt on Trump was not successful.” Jack Posobiec shared it with the caption, “Marvel and DC comics writer:” One reader replied directly to Camp, “Pretty sickening to see a writer I once admired wishing death upon the President of the United States. And to think I bought Absolute Martian Manhunter to support your work. Never again.” Another wrote, “Bro remember that one writer after Kirk. Delete quickly” — a reference to the backlash that followed a separate incident involving violent rhetoric toward a public figure from someone in the comic industry.

Camp’s response made it worse. He posted a photo of a dartboard with darts missing the target, writing “I am so bad at darts!” He followed that with, “People are really passionate about darts.”

He also taunted people to come see him at upcoming signings:

The dart explanation satisfied nobody paying attention to the timeline. The post went up during a live breaking news event about an assassination attempt on the sitting president. The dart pivot arrived after the screenshots had already spread to political accounts with hundreds of thousands of followers. Marvel and DC had both been tagged by readers asking for a response. As of publication, neither company has issued one.

This is not the first time Camp has ignited controversy and neither Marvel nor DC has said a word about it. Fandom Pulse covered his Christmas Eve post in December 2024, when Camp used a panel from his Image Comics series Assorted Crisis Events — depicting a baby bursting from a man’s chest in agony — to mock the Incarnation of Christ, writing “Immaculate conception?” He retweeted his own post to amplify it. He was promoting his new Martian Manhunter series from DC at the same time.

Before that, Fandom Pulse covered Camp’s run on The Ultimates in detail. The series opened with America Chavez as the hero who saves everyone, replaced the Hulk with a Polynesian woman who lectures the team on white colonialism, introduced a Native American Hawkeye with they/them pronouns tied to Standing Rock imagery, and turned the Punisher skull logo into a symbol used by the Red Skull’s American Nazis. In October 2025, Camp posted that Marvel editorial gave him full creative freedom to write the book as politically as he wanted, an admission that made the sales trajectory of the series — which declined sharply after its first arc — look like a predictable outcome he was warned about and ignored. Fandom Pulse covered that post as well.

Camp also led a cancel mob in August 2025 against an Argentinian creator at Valiant Comics over a Bloodshot panel that Camp claimed contained anti-transgender allegory. That campaign and its effects on the creator in question were documented by Fandom Pulse at the time.

The pattern across two years is consistent: Camp uses his Marvel and DC platform to push extreme political content into the books, makes inflammatory statements in public on social media, and faces no professional consequences from either publisher. Readers who object get lectured. Fans who cancel their pull lists are replaced by critical praise from outlets that treat the ideological content as an asset.

Nerdrotic reacted to Camp’s tweet, “This is a 'writer' for both Marvel and DC comics.

Imagine what he thinks of some of the people who buy his comics.”

The “Missed again” post is the most serious incident in that pattern. Whatever Camp’s stated intent, the post went up during a breaking news event about an assassination attempt on the president. His follow-up response treated the backlash as a punchline. Marvel and DC employ him on two ongoing flagship titles and have said nothing.

What would it take for Marvel or DC to actually respond to something Deniz Camp posts?

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