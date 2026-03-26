It was so busy gearing up for the release of Space Fleet Academy that I forgot to send out the briefing yesterday! It’s a good reminder to check the homepage because we always have the stories of the day for you. We will be streaming tonight to talk about Robert Picardo, Starfleet Academy cancelation and of course our epic book series so make sure to join us at 4 PM PST:

Please remember John and me, and sometimes our contributors, work very, very hard to keep this news going for you! It’s a lot of work, and if you appreciate real journalism, please help us continue! It’s only about a Starbucks cup of coffee a month.