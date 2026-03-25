Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 actor Matthew Lillard, who plays Mr. Charles, confirmed that the show plans to lecture audiences.

In a feature for Variety promoting the show’s second season, Variety’s Jordan Moreau and Antonio Ferme make it very clear the series is about President Donald Trump, ICE, and immigration enforcement.

The duo write, “The brutal police force in Season 2 has eerie shades of ICE detaining people and using violence against protesters, despite being written nearly two years ago.”

Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum attempted to downplay the connection telling the outlet at the show’s premiere in New York on Monday night, “Any kind of reflection on reality is coincidental, but Stan Lee said Marvel reflects the world outside our window. Sometimes things just take on a life of their own.”

Showrunner Dario Scardapane had also previously told SFX Magazine, “There are a few sequences that were shot a year ago that could be off the news, and it’s weirding all of us out.”

However, Lillard shared a very different perspective. He said, “It’s incredible to be a part of that kind of project that’s reflecting what’s happening in the world right now.”

“Our hope is that, in some small part of us, you’re sitting at home and realizing we need superheroes. And that’s common people. People standing up for what’s right in the world. Standing up for your neighbors and your friends and doing what’s right. Hopefully, there’s a piece of this that is a wake up call, that’s a battle cry for everyday citizens to do the right thing and fight the oppression that a lot of people right now are feeling in America,” he added.

Interestingly, Scardapane had indicated that the plan moving forward is to move away from this political lecturing. He said, “There are a few sequences that were shot a year ago that could be off the news, and it’s weirding all of us out. So as we finish up the Mayor Fisk run with season 2, as that storyline comes to its inevitable conclusion, what we’re doing going forward feels more like a return to the [Frank] Miller-era comics.”

“So yeah, it was fun to play in the realm of politics but I like something a little more street level, personally,” he claimed.

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