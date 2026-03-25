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Reformed_Warrior46's avatar
Reformed_Warrior46
2h

I like how they act like this was all coincidental.

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Mark Fox's avatar
Mark Fox
1h

This is not surprising at all. They have to make the right-wing into the bad guys, no matter what. They are literally doing the Dante's Inferno meme in real time.

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