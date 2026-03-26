Yesterday, Robert Picardo decided to go off on me once more over my Starfleet Academy tweets. He seemed particularly incensed after the failure of the show and the announced cancellation, but there may be more to it as one of my tweets circulated to the point where it was actually pulled up on Fox News in discussion of the show. But the joke’s on him, as my sci-fi novel series Space Fleet Academy launched its book 2, and is already aiming to go longer as a series than the Star Trek show, thanks to huge response and readership. It all ties into Picardo, and here’s why.

Picardo plays the holographic Doctor on both Star Trek: Voyager and Starfleet Academy, and he seemed particularly incensed early on that fans did not take to the new show. We’ve gone over at length why it’s a skinsuit of Star Trek that has very little to do with the original run of the series, but Picardo began coming on my feed on X and demanding the criticism stop in increasingly hostile terms.

One of the first instances dates back two months ago, in which he called me “sick” for noticing that their diversity Gestapo looked miserable. Note this is his habit on coming on my posts and policing my thoughts on the show:

I’ve mentioned before that during these exchanges, he eventually told me if I don’t like it, make my own if I think I can do better. I took him up on the matter, making Space Fleet Academy, which became a #1 bestseller on Amazon to a lot of fanfare, and continues to sell to this day:

Reviews are incredibly high, and people are particularly engaged. I’ve never seen a book get to 150 reviews so quickly. Many of my books still don’t even have that many reviews despite selling thousands of copies. So something resonated here.

However, when this was first released, there were several “review bombs” that came in that dropped one-star reviews right at the launch, before anyone could have reasonably read the book. It came from rabid leftist Starfleet Academy fans who were mad that I created an alternative. It was easy to spot because on Amazon, you can tell who bought a book. It says “verified purchase” in a tag with their review, and all of the one stars do not have that.

When I mentioned it on my feed on X, Picardo came on and said it’s fine that people review bomb my book without reading it, falsely accusing me of doing so to Starfleet Academy (which I’ve reviewed in depth as I’ve watched every episode):

It continued to be weird with him. I made a thread on X showing all of his bizarre personal attacks on me over the show, but yesterday, it really escalated again.

In the last week of the show, Picardo blocked me, called me a troll, and encouraged his audience to attack me. Now that the show’s over, I noticed he hadn’t been posting much about the Academy and just went back to his relentless anti-Trump posting, almost as if he was paid to promote the show and didn’t actually care about it. I urged him to apologize to me and other fans, which got him attacking me behind his block:

He made a weird statement quoting George W. Bush:

To which he followed a few minutes later, attacking me again, tagging me behind his block to try to get his followers to attack and pile on me, and going about the furthest he’s gone, declaring me not a real Star Trek fan and saying I didn’t understand Gene Roddenberry’s vision:

It actually didn’t go well for him. Most of the comments are people stating that he shouldn’t attack me behind a block and act like this; it’s beneath him. Which it most definitely is.

Oddly coincidentally, he once again launched this attack right as I’m launching Space Fleet Academy Year Two. It’s like he wants his followers to try to trash my books (since he was all for it the first time) and try to hurt my artistic output. It’s definitely suspect timing.

If that’s his plan, it’s not working. Fans already are demonstrating their love for the book as it’s selling like hot cakes once again. It’s going so well, that I’m happy to announce we’ll be proceeding with a Year Three, something that Starfleet Academy won’t do.

This year of Space Fleet Academy amps the danger up, as the universe has a crisis for humanity that they can’t solve. Our cadets are forced to grow up fast, and they act in a real, science fiction military manner that you would expect in a Space Fleet, something Starfleet Academy failed at drastically. The difference is clear, the audience has spoken, and they’ve certainly declared our Biostellar Universe a successor to Star Trek.

Robert Picardo, meanwhile, is out of a job. Read our new Space Fleet Academy: Year Two today!