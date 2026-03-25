Former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies shared new details about his upcoming homosexual drama for Channel 4 called Tip Toe.

During an appearance at Series Mania, Davies claimed the goal of the show is to prove that “simply being gay in 2026 is political.”

“I felt the queer discourse was becoming so hostile and dangerous in a way I never thought would happen again, so I came to [producer] Nicola [Schindler] and said, ‘Hello, let’s do this.’”

He also shared, “People will hate it. My word this show is going to get called woke on a colossal scale, but I’m happy to be called woke.”

Additionally, Davies claimed that “it’s a show in which every good deed goes punished. Everything goes wrong. Every text creates a nightmare, every DM, every voice note shouldn’t be sent. Everything everyone says, every attitude everyone has, starts a fire. Which is kind of like where we are now.”

The show follows characters played by Alan Cumming and David Morrissey. Cumming plays a bar owner in Manchester named Leo while Morrissey is his neighbor named Clive and the two become engaged in a feud.

Channel 4 shared more details back in December:

Leo and Clive have lived next door to each other in Manchester for almost 15 years. But just as life should be settling down, the world around them is growing more tense. Words become weapons, opinions become radicalised, and gradually, two neighbours become deadly enemies in a tense, suburban thriller which challenges everything we consider to be safe. The series, populated with a cast of vibrant characters and underscored with Davies’ trademark wit and deft humour, is an urgent tale that brings a spotlight to bear on the prejudices which are creeping back into our lives, in a story that speaks not just to the queer community but to the world today.

Alongside Cumming and Morrissey the show features Pooky Quesnel as Clive’s wife Marie, Jackson Connor as Clive’s youngest son George, Joseph Evans as George’s older brother Saul, Elizabeth Berrington as Leo’s best friend Stephanie, Iz Hesketh as Zee, a bar employee, Shakeel Kimotho as Hanna, another bar employee, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Judy, the bar’s manager, Paul Rhys as Melba, Charlie Condou as Curtis, and Denis Welch as Diane.

Based on Davies’ comments one can only imagine how degenerate the show will be and that will try to preach a false and even inverse immorality where it will try and depict sodomy as something good rather than the grave and mortal sin that it is.

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