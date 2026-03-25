Star Trek: Starfleet Academy actress Gina Yashere, who played Lura Thok, reacted to the show’s cancellation by imploring her followers to “stay woke.”

In a post to Instagram, Yashere shared a video about how she was gutted by the show’s cancellation.

She said, “Obviously, gutted. I thought we made an amazing show. The first season was a fantastic. And we just finished shooting season 2 and I can say season 2 is even better. We just kept building on that platform we made. And, in my humble opinion, I think it was one of the best first seasons of Star Trek made.”

However, she later shared she had no idea what Star Trek was before she was cast in the show, “My overwhelming feeling right now is gratitude. I am grateful for having been part of this whole universe. I had no idea of the Star Trek universe until I got in and now I am hooked, I tell you, hooked.”

Nevertheless, she continued, “I truly hope and believe that this is not the end of Star Trek. The message of Gene Roddenberry is still so apt and so needed right now. And I hope Star Trek will come back in the future continuing the same legacy. Obviously, the world is still not ready to hear the message of love, peace, infinite diversity, acceptance, the eschewing of violence and senseless wars. We’re not ready to hear that message yet and hopefully one day we will be. And Star Trek will be back stronger than ever. And preferably with the same message and not completely white washed."

Alongside the video, she also wrote, “I’ll let you guys come to your own conclusions as to why we didn’t get to continue building on this wonderful legacy.”

“Right now, I'm just grateful at having been part of it, and in a business that veers often between feast & famine, I've been able to build the life of my dreams, being able to tell authentic stories, an ability which I truly believe is now under attack,” she continued. “Be safe out there peeps. Stay woke. Wokeywoke. Wokest of the woke. Wokeyliscious. A cacophony of woke.”

Fandom Pulse is reader-supported independent journalism. Paid subscribers get exclusive scoops and investigative reporting daily.

Dive into Space Fleet Academy: Year One, the bold, unapologetic sci-fi epic that’s the real answer to woke Starfleet Academy nonsense! Humanity’s future hangs by a thread and Earth’s elite Space Fleet Academy trains the next generation of officers to defend civilization against cosmic threats, alien dangers, and internal decay. The book explores high-stakes space battles, rigorous training, and timeless values of duty, honor, and human excellence.

If you’re tired of sanitized reboots and craving a fresh, no-holds-barred academy adventure that actually respects heroism and exploration, grab this book now.

NEXT: ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Writer Rene Echevarria Explains How He Approached Writing The Series