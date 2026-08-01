It’s pretty shocking to see there’s almost no Disney+ shows in develompent for live action. Everything has already filmed. They really screwed the whole MCU and Star Wars universes. Meanwhile, I’ve set up my own. Hopefully you’ve seen my notes on Valiant Frontiers and I really am so proud of this series and want you to start reading this weekend!
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Celebrity
New Mexico Comic Expo Drops Vic Mignogna, Offers No New Reason Why
Vic Mignogna is out as a guest at New Mexico Comic Expo, and the convention’s own statement makes clear they still have nothing on him beyond the same 2019 allegations that never produced a single finding against him in court. The Albuquerque event had announced Mignogna for its September 26-27 show at the Marriott Uptown, covering his work as Broly in …
Books
The Only Star Trek Novel Harlan Ellison Ever Approved: Peter David’s Imzadi
Peter David’s 1992 novel “Imzadi” holds a distinction no other Star Trek tie-in book can claim. Harlan Ellison, the notoriously litigious writer behind “The City on the Edge of Forever,” personally signed off on it before a word was written, and he kept it out of his decades-long war with Paramount over royalties, all because Peter David called him first and asked.
Books
I Fixed Everything Doctor Who And Star Trek Got Wrong About Time Travel
Time travel used to mean something in science fiction. When Captain Kirk slingshot around the sun in “Tomorrow is Yesterday,” the audience felt the struggle of a crew stranded in the wrong century with no guarantee of getting home. When the Doctor stepped out of the TARDIS, he carried the burden of a civilization he could never save.
Tabletop Games
Dark Sun Is Coming Back, And Fans Think Wizards Turned A Legend Into Anime Gore
Wizards of the Coast confirmed at Gen Con 2026 what fans had suspected for months: Dark Sun, one of Dungeons & Dragons’ most beloved campaign settings, is returning in early 2027 as part of the game’s “Season of Survival.” The official D&D account posted the reveal trailer with its own content warning attached: “Viewer Discretion is Advised - This trailer contains violent content some may find offensive or disturbing. Beneath a fractured sun, bear witness to the bloodshed and carnage that defines a dying world.” That a company is putting a discretion warning on its own promotional trailer for its own product is itself a strange enough choice to draw attention before anyone’s even gotten to the actual content.
Movies & TV
Paramount Nukes Axanar’s Gathering Storm Days After It Beat Starfleet Academy’s YouTube Numbers
Axanar: The Gathering Storm is gone from YouTube. Paramount Pictures Corporation and CBS Studios filed a copyright removal request against the fan film days after its July 26 world premiere at San Diego Comic-Con, the second chapter in a trilogy nine years in the making. Before the takedown landed, the film pulled in 110,000 views in a matter of days, a number that beat Paramount’s own YouTube premiere for Starfleet Academy months earlier.