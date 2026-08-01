It’s pretty shocking to see there’s almost no Disney+ shows in develompent for live action. Everything has already filmed. They really screwed the whole MCU and Star Wars universes. Meanwhile, I’ve set up my own. Hopefully you’ve seen my notes on Valiant Frontiers and I really am so proud of this series and want you to start reading this weekend!

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