Wizards of the Coast confirmed at Gen Con 2026 what fans had suspected for months: Dark Sun, one of Dungeons & Dragons’ most beloved campaign settings, is returning in early 2027 as part of the game’s “Season of Survival.” The official D&D account posted the reveal trailer with its own content warning attached: “Viewer Discretion is Advised - This trailer contains violent content some may find offensive or disturbing. Beneath a fractured sun, bear witness to the bloodshed and carnage that defines a dying world.” That a company is putting a discretion warning on its own promotional trailer for its own product is itself a strange enough choice to draw attention before anyone’s even gotten to the actual content.