Wonder Man got a second season order from Disney+ back in March. This week, Marvel pulled it. Variety confirmed the cancellation, and the reason given wasn’t creative or ratings-driven in any public sense, the writers’ room for Season 2 was never even opened, and the writing staff has already been released to find other work. That’s a stranger kind of cancellation than the usual quiet non-renewal: this is a show that got the green light, then had that green light taken back before a single new script existed.

Wonder Man wasn’t a weak show compared to much of the rest of the MCU on Disney+ either. It drew 618 million minutes of viewing in its premiere week, per Nielsen, landed a 91% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, and earned Yahya Abdul-Mateen II an Emmy nomination for Lead Actor. Its Season 2 renewal was itself notable specifically because it was so rare: Wonder Man became only the third live-action Marvel Disney+ series ever to get a second season, after Loki and Daredevil: Born Again, out of thirteen-plus live-action shows the platform has launched. Getting un-renewed after clearing that bar, with acclaim and an Emmy nod already in hand, is the part that doesn’t add up as a simple performance call.

What makes this cancellation matter beyond one show is what it reveals about everything else on the schedule. With Wonder Man gone, Disney+ now has exactly three confirmed live-action Marvel and Star Wars series left on its combined slate: VisionQuest, Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, and Ahsoka Season 2. All three have already finished filming. VisionQuest wrapped its shoot in the UK back in July 2025 and won’t premiere until October 14, 2026, over a year later. Ahsoka Season 2 finished filming in October 2025 and isn’t premiering until early 2027, a gap of roughly three and a half years between seasons, meaning 2026 will be the first year since Disney+ launched without a single new live-action Star Wars series airing at all. Beyond those three, there is nothing else in the pipeline. Reporting on Marvel’s confirmed 2027 slate states it plainly: “There are zero announced brand-new original Marvel Studios Disney+ series for 2027 and beyond, which is historic.” Every live-action Marvel project beyond what’s already been shot is either a returning season of an existing show or nothing at all.

Marvel’s own head of streaming, Brad Winderbaum, has confirmed this is a deliberate shift, moving away from the rotating one-season limited series model toward fewer, longer-running shows, with Kevin Feige’s attention now fixed almost entirely on Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars rather than the Disney+ pipeline that once churned out over a dozen live-action series in four years. That’s a real strategic explanation, but it doesn’t account for cancelling a show that had already cleared the bar Marvel says it’s now chasing: acclaim, an Emmy nomination, and a second-season renewal in hand. If the new standard is fewer, better, longer-running shows, Wonder Man had already met it, and got cut anyway.

Between Wonder Man’s reversal, the total absence of new live-action series beyond what’s already in the can, and Star Wars facing its first content-free year on the platform since launch, the picture isn’t one of Marvel and Star Wars streaming slowing down. It’s one of both pipelines running out entirely, with whatever comes next still unannounced and, based on how Wonder Man just got treated, apparently not guaranteed even once it is.