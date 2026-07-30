Axanar: The Gathering Storm is gone from YouTube. Paramount Pictures Corporation and CBS Studios filed a copyright removal request against the fan film days after its July 26 world premiere at San Diego Comic-Con, the second chapter in a trilogy nine years in the making. Before the takedown landed, the film pulled in 110,000 views in a matter of days, a number that beat Paramount’s own YouTube premiere for Starfleet Academy months earlier.

That comparison is the part Paramount would rather nobody make.