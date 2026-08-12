I had one of those days today where I started recording a YouTube video, did an extra-long video (in addition to my extra-long interview with Alec Peters), and screwed something up, so I had to restart the whole thing. And then… I did another, and I forgot to hit record! So I was talking to my computer for 20 minutes for no reason.

Made me light on articles, but I did a couple of videos that weren’t based on articles. The Terry Brooks one is especially poignant — and I have new information and screen shots showing the original problem for what happened to cause this, so I’ll have that full story article wise tomorrow.

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