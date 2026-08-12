Marvel Comics and Lucasfilm Publishing have officially announced Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles, a five-issue crossover launching in January 2027 that will, for the first time in either franchise’s history, place Star Wars characters directly inside Marvel’s mainline Earth-616 continuity. The plot mechanism is a “reality-shattering spell” that pulls the events and cast of A New Hope onto contemporary Marvel Earth, putting Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, and Chewbacca alongside the Avengers and Spider-Man, while Darth Vader, the Galactic Empire, Doctor Doom, and Thanos form the villain side of the ledger. David Marquez, known recently for his work on Uncanny X-Men, draws the series. Kevin Smith writes it.