Movies & TVVIDEO: Interview With Axanar Creator Alec PetersJon Del ArrozAug 12, 2026523ShareSubscribe523Share
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzNLbPzVLCs
Might be an interesting additional layer to this thing.
Appreciate that these actually got addressed on camera — genuine credit for that, most people wouldn’t engage at all. Quick follow-ups on what’s still unclear: the $38K–$65K figure a federal judge tied to personal profit didn’t get rebutted, just reframed as personal funds cycling through — is there an actual rebuttal to the judge’s finding itself? On the audit question: two accountants/lawyers you hired reviewing your own books isn’t the same as an independent third-party audit — would you commission one if someone offered to fund it? And the 2023 arbitration fine ($292,000) for settlement violations wasn’t mentioned at all — do you dispute that ruling, or accept it? The studio break-even explanation and the production cost breakdown made sense, for what it’s worth.