The City of San Diego hit Elevue, the outdoor signage company Marvel hired to promote Avengers: Doomsday during Comic-Con, with $160,000 in fines after the contractor covered the city’s landmark Gaslamp Quarter Archway sign despite repeated warnings not to. The fines accumulated between July 21 and July 26, the exact window of this year’s convention, and the city says it warned Elevue weeks in advance that any installation on the archway was off-limits.

According to the city, officials repeated that warning again once Elevue began construction and asked for the piece to be safely removed. The company kept building anyway. The City of San Diego said the contractor continued construction despite several additional reminders, calling it a knowing safety risk that Elevue refused to address before being cited.

Elevue describes itself as a boutique outdoor media company specializing in street-level signage, and the Marvel/Doomsday wrap was exactly the kind of high-visibility placement that job exists to land. Whether the $160,000 lands back on Marvel’s marketing budget or stays Elevue’s problem depends entirely on the contract between the two companies, something neither side has made public. The city’s fine went to the contractor that did the installation, not to Marvel or Disney directly, so any further cost-shifting would happen privately between the two companies rather than through the city.

Elevue wasn’t alone in getting hit. The city separately fined 11 Downtown businesses a combined $48,500 for illegal building wraps tied to Comic-Con weekend, including Lou & Mickey’s, The Collection, Huntress, Pendry, Hilton Gaslamp, Omni, Hard Rock, Hasta Manana, Harbor Club Towers, Ebenezer, and Spill the Beans and Bagels, with individual citations ranging from $500 to $7,000. San Diego’s Building and Land Use Enforcement Division typically issues a courtesy warning before fining first-time violators, but says flagrant or repeat offenders shouldn’t expect one.

The numbers this year dwarf what the city collected last Comic-Con, when total building-wrap fines came to just $19,000. Part of that jump is structural. The San Diego Municipal Code raised the maximum penalty from $1,000 per violation to as much as $10,000 per day, with the change taking effect July 15, one week before this year’s convention began. Elevue’s fine alone is more than eight times the entire citywide total from a year ago.

ABC 10News reported it had reached out to Elevue for comment and had not yet received a response as of publication.

$160,000 is a rounding error against a marketing budget for a film expected to cross a billion dollars worldwide, and Marvel got the exact viral moment it paid for either way. The real question is whether the studio ever sees a bill for it at all, or whether that risk was baked into Elevue’s price from the start.

Is a six-figure fine actually a deterrent for a studio this size, or is defying the city just factored into the cost of Comic-Con marketing at this point?

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