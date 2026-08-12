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Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
1d

$160k is butt-wipe money to Disney, and you can be sure Disney was behind this. They wanted their Doomsday advertising and such a piddling fine is just the cost of business.

That's worth repeating. Companies routinely do illegal acts and circumvent restrictions because they know the fine will be less than the money made by their actions.

The blatant disregard this company, with Disney behind them, showed towards a very reasonable restriction and over multiple objections/reminders, needs to have actual consequences. Until those start happening, corporations like Disney will continue treating us like they're our betters and our overlords.

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DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
1d

All that money for a garbage movie that we're all going to laugh at.

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