We like to stand up for the little guy and the fans when there’s a situation like this. Hopefully it gets resolved amicably!

ix books. One unforgettable world. The Adventures of Baron Von Monocle is steampunk adventure with the kind of worldbuilding and heart that made you fall in love with fantasy in the first place. Start the series on Amazon.

NEXT: George R.R. Martin Breaks Six-Month Blog Silence to Talk Depression, Grief and Aging, Still No Word on The Winds of Winter