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Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
1d

The Headquarters account on X, isn’t even hiding that it’s a pro-Marxist account, who’s only interested in driving the Cancel Pigs. Marty O’Donnell is right about Marxism.

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SFJunkie's avatar
SFJunkie
16h

What a sad world we live in nowadays! Is it ever going to stop!?

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