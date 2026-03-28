The last 24 hours have been a wild ride. Elon Musk responded to one of my tweets, which set off the lefties going crazy and redoubling their usual attacks. On top of it, Jack Posobiec went viral talking about how Tolkien is overtly pagan and not Christian in reaction to explaining why an idiot like Stephen Colbert would be so into LOTR when he’s clearly a leftist hippie. This was taken out of context by a lot of people who went on the attack, and it’s been pretty ugly over there.

I will, in response, write a series of essays showing how leftists originally turned LOTR into a cultural phenomenon from their hippie culture, and then it got co-opted as a result into something Tolkien did not want or intend. Intense study and years later show that it very much is a Christian-themed work, though not overt (as Posobiec said) as it’s not allegory. And it’s also got mega-right-coded themes. But I’ll add that to the project lists.

It’s the last couple of days on a Christian Arthurian book, though, on Kickstarter that looks awesome:

“The shield calls, and the end is nearly upon us. This is your last chance to pre-order your copy of “The Shards of Arthur’s Shield” on Kickstarter today and fight to save the West.”

We got so busy that we forgot to write an article on Black Snape! So I present you, Snape Doggie Dogg: