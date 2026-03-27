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Jeffolas
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Look, I loved Zelda on NES, SNES, N64, GBA, Gamecube, Wii, and twice on Switch.

It's enough.

I've collected the tri-force, I've defeated Ganon, I've rescued Zelda. I've ensured Link and Zelda can get together and make the next generation of Links and Zeldas to continue the centuries long timeline of Link and Zelda and tri-force and rescue and more Links and Zeldas.

Let it go.

Do something different for the love of Pete. How long must we recycle ideas and IP and story DNA?

Link came down with the Hapsburg jaw several incarnations ago and Zelda's gone noticably fish-eyed.

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