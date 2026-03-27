A new rumor alleges that Nintendo is developing a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

Scooper Nate the Hate shared on his recent podcast, “What I can share with you today is that in the second half of 2026, approaching the holidays, if not the holidays, we are going to receive an Ocarina of Time remake for Switch 2. “

“And this is something I was a bit hesitant about in January. I was like, ‘I don’t know if they would do a full remake.’ I thought maybe they would do a HD remaster. But, no, I’m hearing an Ocarina of Time Remake."

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was originally released in November 1998 for the Nintendo 64.

Between 2002 and 2003, the game was ported to the GameCube as part of The Legend of Zelda Collector’s Edition as well as the standalone Ocarina of Time/Master Quest.

In 2007, it was also released to the Wii through the eShop via direct emulation.

A remake was created for the Nintendo 3DS back in 2001. The remake featured updated 3D models, improved textures, stereoscopic 3D visuals, touchscreen inventory management, gyroscopic aiming, and quality-of-life improvements. It included both the remade game and an enhanced Master Quest.

An emulated version of the original Nintendo 64 game is also available for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 through the company’s Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription service.

The service allows players to play a curated library of over 150 classic Nintendo games that were originally released on Game Boy, Game Boy Color, NES, Super NES, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 64, GameCube, Virtual Boy, and SEGA Genesis.

It’s unclear if this will be a completely new remake or if it will see the Nintendo 3DS version made available for the Switch. The company has not made any 3DS games available for the Switch or Switch 2 through its Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

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