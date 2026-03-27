The Starfleet Academy cancellation news came as no surprise to most people who have been following the saga of its launch, fan mockery, low ratings, and then actors lashing out at fans in a desperate attempt to save the show. However, it is unusual for a studio to announce that a show is being canceled this far in advance, with an entire season yet to air. A CBS insider spoke with Fandom Pulse and told us what he heard is the reason why.

Showrunner Alex Kurtzman has not made friends with the current ownership of Skydance / Paramount. With last year's merger, many of the network's FCC-approved conditions included instructions that they were not to push their extreme leftist political agenda. We saw immediately that Stephen Colbert received the axe after his low ratings and senseless tirades, but Star Trek was also something that the FCC was keen about changing, because the last ten years have been one big DEI lecture from the current crop from Discovery to Lower Decks.

Word from the studio is that Kurtzman is, also to no surprise, completely Trump-deranged, and while he swallowed changes to Strange New Worlds which were said to have been implimented via edits for seasons 3-5 to lessen the DEI impact on what’s perceived as the “main show,” he moved forward with Starfleet Academy as what he considered an act of “ressistance.” We’ve all seen the results.