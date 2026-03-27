Andrew Garfield, who played Spider-Man, recently trashed J.K. Rowling while praising the Harry Potter films.

In an interview with Hits Radio UK, Garfield said, “[Daniel Radcliffe] is really good in those ‘Harry Potter’ films. Those Harry Potter movies are really good. ... I know it’s like controversial and like we shouldn’t be putting money in the pocket of inhumane legislation right now, through she that shall remain nameless, but the soul and the spirit of a lot of the essence of the themes of those films and all the artisans and the craftspeople-.”

“I'm like, 'Man, we can't throw the baby out with the bathwater.' There's so many beautiful artists that worked on those films,” he added.

The accusation that Rowling is supporting “inhumane legislation” is pure projection. It is the promotion of transgender ideology that is truly inhumane so much so that the ideology advocates physical mutilation.

Archbishop Alexander Sample explains, “It begins with social transitioning—names, pronouns, dress, use of facilities—and leads to medical interventions—puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and surgical procedures. My heart goes out to those who have gone through these things and now bitterly regret what has happened to them. [...] However, the danger is that once you start down this path, it will lead to more.”

Unfortunately, Garfield is no stranger to supporting the immorality of transgenderism. Back in 2023, he appeared at the GLAAD Media Awards and said, “You all inspire me to create art that leads to acceptance and empathy for LGBTQ people.”

He then went on to praise a man who pretends to be a woman and uses the name Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, “I was especially grateful to play Jonathan [in Tick, Tick... Boom!] because it gave me the opportunity to become friends with one of the most talented women in this business, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.”

“In a moment of reckoning for our industry she is leading the charge to create and produce stories centered on LGBTQ lives and experiences particularly those of trans women of color. She reminds us you can’t just say you’re an ally. Allyship means action,” he added.

Garfield also stated, “I wish I was half the woman that she is.”

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