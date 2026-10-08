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Video Games
Scott Bakula Returns to CBS With a New Detective Drama
Scott Bakula is going back to CBS to star in and executive produce a new detective drama, and the man writing it is Mike Sussman, the Star Trek: Enterprise producer who developed Star Trek: United with Bakula. Sussman has confirmed his role himself. The production company behind the show has never made a broadcast series before, and its founder knows hi…
Video Games
Xbox Hit an “All Time Low.” Asha Sharma Says It Is Growing Again
Asha Sharma has run Xbox since February, and this week she gathered the whole division to tell it the comeback has begun. The financial filings Microsoft sent to investors say the business is still shrinking. So does the trail Sharma has left since she took the job: thousands of layoffs, studios handed to other publishers, a Game Pass price cut and a Call of Duty reversal.
Movies & TV
Every Fight James Gunn Has Picked With DC Fans Since Superman
James Gunn runs DC Studios, and for sixteen months he has traded blows with Zack Snyder’s supporters and with Fox News hosts. His newest fight is with Green Lantern fans, and it started with a dead Hal Jordan. The Lanterns finale aired October 4, the show’s audience score fell from 89% to 70%, and HBO has not ordered a second season. Gunn’s answer to the people angry at him has stayed the same the whole time.
Comics
IDW Star Trek Gets Star Wars LegendTimothy Zahn To Write Comics
IDW Publishing has announced two Star Trek books for 2027 that fans can get behind for once. One is written by the actress who played Beverly Crusher. The other is written by the novelist who created Grand Admiral Thrawn. They arrived within a day of each other, about a month after IDW’s longtime
Movies & TV
Disney Is Betting the Marvel Brand on Avengers: Doomsday
Avengers: Doomsday opens December 18, and Disney is treating it as a film that cannot miss. Presales have passed $100 million worldwide two months before release, analysts are asking whether $3 billion is possible, and the studio has spent the past several weeks rearranging everything around the picture.
Tabletop Games
Fantasy Flight Renames an Arkham Horror Ancient One, Making A Second Company Erasing Lovecraft’s Work
Fantasy Flight Games is renaming an Ancient One in Arkham Horror: Remastered, and the explanation runs shorter than the new name. The announcement came the same week another Lovecraft publisher did the same thing to one of the most famous names in the Mythos. The update never says who the monster used to be, never mentions H.P. Lovecraft and never says why the change was made. Longtime players can work out the first part on their own. But when you see the name it gets even more ridiculous.
Movies & TV
Lanterns Writers Talk Why They Made Green Lantern Feel Completely Wrong
Lanterns co-creator Tom King says the HBO series’ writers debated whether Sheriff Kerry Kane should face justice for murdering Hal Jordan, and that the answer they reached was no. King made the case on the official Lanterns podcast for the finale. A clip of it began circulating on X on Tuesday morning and was closing in on 370,000 views, with more repli…