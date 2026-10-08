I should call this the almost daily briefing becuase sometimes I get busy in the afternoons and forget to send out. Which is why it’s important to check the site every day. Always a lot going on here. We really give more content than anyone else online. Make sure to share stories with your friends too!

Fandom Pulse is a full-time job, and we provide the best pop culture news out there! Please support us by grabbing a paid subscription!