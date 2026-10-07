Avengers: Doomsday opens December 18, and Disney is treating it as a film that cannot miss. Presales have passed $100 million worldwide two months before release, analysts are asking whether $3 billion is possible, and the studio has spent the past several weeks rearranging everything around the picture.

A re-release of Avengers: Endgame now carries new scenes written to point toward it. Marvel’s heroes are being marketed under their birth names. A costume has been revealed after months of fan complaints. Streaming shows are being canceled, a comics service is being shut down and executives are describing layoffs as painful. Each decision has its own explanation. Together they describe a company that needs one result more than any other this holiday season, and the last few days added the most revealing pieces yet.

The Number Disney Has to Beat

Doomsday is the fastest film to reach $1 million in presales in both the United Kingdom and Brazil, and its early sales ran ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which finished above $2 billion worldwide.

That comparison is the source of the pressure. A $2 billion gross is a figure most films never approach, and a film tracking toward $3 billion has made anything less look like a retreat. Analysts are already asking whether the higher number is within reach. Marvel has set its own bar, and Disney has to clear it in front of a crowd that has been told to expect a record.

Disney’s year makes the stakes sharper. The studio passed $3 billion worldwide in June, the first in Hollywood to do so in 2026, on films including Toy Story 5 at $367 million, The Devil Wears Prada 2 at $677.6 million and Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu at more than $323 million. Every Disney release this year has opened at the top of the box office. Doomsday is the year’s closing tentpole, and whatever it earns will decide how the year is remembered.

Then there is the calendar. Denis Villeneuve held his date, and Dune: Part Three opens December 18, the same day as Doomsday. The shared opening is already being called “Dunesday.” A film that has promised a record does not want a rival at the same multiplex on its first weekend.

A Streaming Slate Being Cut Back

The shows that were meant to fill the time between films are being cut. Disney+ rescinded the second-season renewal it announced for Wonder Man in March, after a first week of 618 million minutes viewed and an Emmy nomination for lead Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Daredevil: Born Again will end with its third season in 2027, and showrunner Dario Scardapane is reportedly no longer on board. Amazon canceled Spider-Noir, another Marvel-character series, on September 4 after a single season.

The corporate side has moved in the same direction. Disney laid off more than 300 people last week, mostly in human resources and information technology, after cutting roughly 1,000 marketing positions in April. Disney president Dana Walden, speaking at the Bloomberg Screentime conference in Los Angeles, called the cuts “extremely painful” and said, “we must survive and thrive and grow.”

The competition grew on Tuesday. The merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery closed, creating a rival with about 200 million combined subscribers.

Marvel’s publishing arm is being rebuilt as well. Marvel Unlimited shuts down December 7, replaced on November 16 by a Marvel Comics app made with Webtoon that delivers new issues a month after release, where Unlimited waited three months. Marvel is also ending its $3.99 price point. New editor-in-chief Stephen Wacker told the Save the Chat podcast, “We have to really restock the idea factory, the House of Ideas.” Only three Marvel books shipped on October 7, all from a new horror line.

When the television side shrinks and the comics side is rebuilt, the theatrical release has to carry more of the brand.

Rewriting Endgame and Renaming the Heroes

The Avengers: Endgame re-release adds four new scenes. One of them reframes audio of Tony Stark forging an Iron Man mask as Doctor Doom forging his own, in a moment written as a tribute to Tony’s sacrifice. The re-release opened to $26 million and put Endgame back ahead of Avatar on the worldwide all-time chart.

Critic Kenneth Shepard argues that the new footage rewrites history. His case is that Marvel’s plans collapsed in 2023, when Jonathan Majors faced domestic violence charges and years of Kang setup had to be scrapped for a pivot to Doctor Doom. Feige has said of the old villain that “the Thanos buildup has built up in people’s heads over the years.”

The studio has also changed how it names its heroes. Marketing for Doomsday calls Florence Pugh’s character Yelena Belova instead of Black Widow, Sebastian Stan’s character Bucky Barnes instead of Winter Soldier or White Wolf, and Wyatt Russell’s character John Walker instead of U.S. Agent. The pattern began with the March 2025 cast announcement livestream and has carried through promotional artwork and action figures. Yelena officially took the Black Widow name in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Feige has told fans that “Yelena plays a big part” in Doomsday. The likely reason for the birth names is that casual moviegoers do not know the titles.

Rebecca Romijn’s Mystique has been redesigned for the same audience. The new costume is a white uniform with long sleeves and a high collar, a skull-style tiara, shorter red hair and an X buckle in place of the classic skull belt. Her body is fully covered, where the Fox films used blue body paint. Fans scrutinized the red wig in the trailer, and official merchandise has now confirmed the costume.

VisionQuest, premiering October 14, brings a different question. Ruaridh Mollica, who plays Tommy Maximoff and identifies as bisexual, told SFX magazine, “I don’t know if it’s explicitly referenced.” Tommy is bisexual in the comics, and the MCU introduced his brother Billy Kaplan’s LGBTQIA+ identity in Agatha All Along.

Each of these choices trades something comic readers have known for decades for something the studio hopes will play to people who have never opened a comic.

Nicolas Cage Calls the Franchise a Wrestling Show

One of the loudest recent criticisms of the Marvel approach came from an actor who just lost a Marvel-character series. At Fan Expo Dallas, Nicolas Cage said that when he sees “50-plus” gifted actors in ridiculous outfits preparing for the fight, it is hard not to be reminded that the MCU is becoming “a well-funded and glorified WWE.” His series, Spider-Noir, was canceled on September 4 after one season. It then won five Emmys.

Cage’s line lands on the exact point Doomsday is built to test. The film’s pitch is scale. A star saying the formula has turned into spectacle is the argument the studio most wants the opening weekend to answer.

The marketing around the film has the same quality. Marvel Rivals, the NetEase hero shooter, launches a “Path to Doomsday” season on October 9 with an Infinity War duo mode and an Endgame 50-player mode following on October 22. Marvel’s television and animation preview takes the stage at New York Comic Con on Thursday. The re-release, the game modes, the panel and the merchandise all point toward a single date.

Why Disney Needs This One

The pieces point the same way. Disney’s streaming division is canceling shows and cutting staff. A merged rival with 200 million subscribers began operating Tuesday. A Marvel-character series at Amazon ended after a season, and the actor who led it has called the franchise a wrestling show. The comics service Marvel built over years is being replaced by one that requires a Webtoon account. The film’s heroes are being sold under birth names, an old villain’s story was reframed in a re-release, and Dune: Part Three shares the opening date.

Nothing on that list stops Doomsday from succeeding. It does mean the film has no cushion. The presale numbers are real, and they are also the reason the margin for error is gone. A $2 billion gross after a $3 billion conversation reads as a miss. A $3 billion gross would vindicate a run of choices that fans have been arguing about since before the presales began.

Disney’s choices this quarter show what it wants most: the biggest number it can get on December 18. It is willing to change how its heroes are named and how its older films are presented to get there.

If Avengers: Doomsday needs a re-release, a game mode, a rewritten scene and three renamed heroes to reach $3 billion, how much does Disney trust the film to get there on its own?