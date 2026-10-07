Fantasy Flight Games is renaming an Ancient One in Arkham Horror: Remastered, and the explanation runs shorter than the new name. The announcement came the same week another Lovecraft publisher did the same thing to one of the most famous names in the Mythos. The update never says who the monster used to be, never mentions H.P. Lovecraft and never says why the change was made. Longtime players can work out the first part on their own. But when you see the name it gets even more ridiculous.