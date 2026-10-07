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The Knight's Lament
43m

Slaves of Satan explaining why they serve Satan.

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Dave's avatar
Dave
7m

Kerry had Post Partum Depression, you see.

Incidentally I would be highly annoyed if they wrote power rangers and Zach was now the 'Dark Ranger' instead of the Black Ranger.

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